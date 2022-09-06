Framework aims to combat wildlife crimes

The ‘Combating Wildlife Trafficking in the Pacific’ assessment report is currently being reviewed to identify areas that need urgent attention.

The report compilation has been made possible through the partnership between the Department of Environment with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Environment Director, Sandeep Singh says initiatives as such is critical to protect our wildlife from transnational organized crime such as poaching, smuggling, and illegal collection or capture.

“So these are important documents that we must refer to and see what are the recommendations and what the assessments are telling us and we should take them very seriously and see how best we can all work together. And collectively address the situation because if we don’t do it, it’s going to become even bigger, it’s not going to stop.”

Similar assessments have also been conducted in Vanuatu, the Solomon Island, and Papua New Guinea.