FRA works on Northern roads

Major work is underway in the Northern Division as part of the Fiji Roads Authority’s Rip and Remake program.

According to the FRA, their goal is to improve the level of service to ensure safe, reliable and efficient travel for all road users. Roads currently being worked on in Labasa include the Vunivau Temple Road, Siberia Road and Nakorotari Road.

Over the next few months, FRA will be working from Tuatua Housing, Laconia, and Rara Housing, among others.

[Source: FRA]

In Savusavu, FRA will also work on the Transinsular Highway and Mizpha Avenue. It will also work on the Navidamu Road in Seaqaqa, from Seaqaqa College Bridge to Seaqaqa Muslim Primary School.

Motorists are urged to follow all temporary road signs and drive with extra care on the new road surfaces to avoid damaging the roads as well as their vehicles.