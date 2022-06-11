FRA working attempts to address traffic congestion

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad.
The Fiji Roads Authority is trying to address traffic congestion issues along the Suva-Nausori corridor.
FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says vehicle counts along the Kings Road and Princess Road will give a baseline assessment of cars that use these two routes on a daily basis.
“We have done our time counts already, the counts for the intersections. It was completed last week for intersections on Kings Road. So our mid-block count are happening now because there is a lot of talks on the congestion so we want to get our baseline data before we implement anything different.”
Prasad says the vehicle count exercise for the Suva-Nausori corridor will be completed by next month.
The last nation-wide vehicle count was conducted in 2015.