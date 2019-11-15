FRA warns of possible landslides

The public is being advised to beware of possible landslides and debris amidst heavy rain around the country.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore has confirmed several roads are in the Central and Eastern Division are affected due to surface flooding.

Motorists are being advised to avoid driving through flooded roads as the depth of the water is hard to gauge.

Buiduna Road in Rewa is closed due to flooding while Koronivia Road is only accessible to 4WD.

In Naqali the Waisomo Crossing, Waidradra Crossing in Vatulili Road, Waiwatu and Waisa Crossing in Navulokani Road and Muaniweni flats near Shatnikatan Primary School.

