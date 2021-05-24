FRA to shift resources to repair West roads

Pressure is mounting on the Fiji Roads Authority to repair roads extensively damaged by prolonged heavy rain and flooding in the Western division.

Commuters have voiced their frustrations, claiming some of the repairs have been pending for years.

FBC News spoke to some drivers who say that the current state of the roads in the Western division is causing difficulties for thousands of Fijians.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says a number of sealed and unsealed roads in the Western division have deteriorated following the recent wet weather.

“There has been a prolonged period of rain so mainly our unsealed roads have been badly damaged. We have lost a lot of gravel from the roads so that’s where we putting in a lot of effort.”

Prasad says the FRA is planning to shift resources including machinery and contractors to the Western division to carry out repairs.

“Now that Suva is slowly getting to an acceptable standard, we will shift some of that resources towards the Sigatoka, Nadi Lautoka, Ba and Tavua so that is what we going to do.”

He stresses that they want to carry out as much work as possible without draining their budget, but repair work will be prioritized.