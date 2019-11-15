FRA to rebuild Wainawaqa Bridge and its road

The Fiji Roads Authority is working on rebuilding the Wainawaqa Bridge and its road.

The bridge was in operational for months now as no cars and buses are allowed to cross it due to its deteriorating condition.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the total cost of fixing the bridge is over 300,000.

“We are trying to stabilize the bridge itself and the approach leading to the bridge because at the moment people have to walk across. So that work will take place but as discussed with the Ministry of Waterways, the really long-term, medium-term solution is the diverting of the river because if we don’t divert that river, the bridge will continue to be at risk.”

Usamate says work on the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of this month.