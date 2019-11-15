FRA to further improve Nabouwalu Jetty

The Fiji Roads Authority is working on improving access for passengers who use the ferry services from the Nabouwalu Jetty.

FRA recently completed the installation of nine solar street lights and the construction of a 225 meter long footpath in the jetty area.

The street lights and the footpath run from the Nabouwalu market to the jetty.

According to the FRA, their next focus now is to upgrade the jetty.

A request was put to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his last visit to Vanua Levu earlier this year for an extension to the waiting shed at the jetty.

FRA says the plans to extend the waiting shed will be included in their 2020/2021 budget.

Meanwhile, a request has also been put forward to the Prime Minister today or the electrification of the waiting shed at the jetty.

Salanieta Temo told the Prime Minister, ferries are also operating at night and they need lights at the waiting shed.

The Department of Energy says they have started wiring the shed and the project is included in their budget for the next financial year.