FRA to continue with bridge replacements project

The Fiji Roads Authority will continue its bridge replacement project in the next financial year.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says this comes as they have purchased 10 modular bridges from New Jersey worth $2.5million.

Moore says these bridges are double-width, extra-heavy-duty steel and will be beneficial in the Fiji-wide Bridge Recovery Programme.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji’s bridges are not in the best condition, they are not about to fall down but they do need to be replaced. There is a five to six-year project to replace many bridges and we need to do that fairly quickly and very efficiently. So these modular bridges are actually very good for that and we are in discussion now with another company about bringing in more bridges because we have identified 40 bridges we want to change over the next 5-6 years.”

Benefits of these bridges include the ease of transportation and assembly, high strength and durability and the speed of erection.

The first five bridges that have already arrived will be used in Suva, over the next six months to replace the deteriorating ones at Waidra, Waibau and Wainibau.

The remaining five will be arriving in Lautoka at the end of this month and will be used for emergency deployment.