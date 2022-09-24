FRA to carry out excavation works

[Source: FRA / Facebook]

Excavation on the sinkhole on Ratu Mara Road will begin at 3pm today.

The Fiji Roads Authority contractors will be working closely with Water Authority of Fiji and Energy Fiji Limited.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and expect delays as there will be road closures and detours from 12pm today.

According to FRA, only Cunningham commuters including bus services will be allowed to enter Kings Road.

Travelers moving to Suva will be detoured through Ratu Dovi Road and then to Nokonoko Road.

Those traveling from Nausori will detour through Jerusalem, Nokonoko then onto Ratu Dovi Road then back to the Main Kings Road.

A temporary bus bay will be set up 15m from the lights at the Ratu Dovi intersection.