FRA tightens risk controls

The absence of security servers at the Fiji Roads Authority has raised concerns about the agency’s ability to protect sensitive data during emergencies.

This was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, where gaps in FRA’s disaster recovery and risk management execution were brought to light despite the existence of a framework supported by ISO-certified processes.

FRA Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi says they are actively working to address these issues by improving infrastructure, documentation, and testing processes to strengthen the agency’s overall disaster readiness.

Article continues after advertisement

“At present, there is no security server at the FRA premises. Hence, the disaster recovery is not tested and documented independently by the organization. However, the test is done with the government ITC personnel.”

Ketenilagi adds that efforts are now underway to enhance internal controls, validate recovery systems, and improve transparency.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.