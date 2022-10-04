FRA slowly phasing out humps

[File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority is slowly working on phasing out road humps and replacing them with speed cameras.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says this is to allow for traffic flow as road humps sometimes slow traffic.

“That is something that we want to try and implement everywhere, especially on the high ways where we have humps through the villages. We’ll try and install cameras that will help us in not constructing humps rather having something safer there so that people are actually driving the required speed they are supposed to be in those zones.”

Prasad says they will work together with the Land Transport Authority, which monitors the speed cameras

They have started the project at Tamavua Village along Princess Road in Suva