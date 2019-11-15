FRA says work on SARUP 2 is backed up by 15 months

The termination of a contractor hired for the Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project 2 has backed up work by 15 months.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the first road it’s trying to complete by the end of next year is Queen Elizabeth Drive.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says work will run in conjunction with rehabilitation of Ratu Sukuna Road.

“The two roads run parallel to each other and we can’t close one road and work on the other road at the same time, it will cause a massive congestion. So there are logistical and programming challenges that we have to get over between the two roads.”

Moore also touched on the current progress along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

“The wooden posts out into the bay they are forming a temporary shelter for a workspace for the team. They are going to build a new seawall and shift the bridge about 12-15m out into the sea, straighten the road and make it wider. That’s on going now.”

The FRA is now also re-tendering work for the Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project 2 to get work started on other roads in the greater Suva area.