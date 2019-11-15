FRA replaced over 30 bridges in last three years

The Fiji Roads Authority has replaced around 30 bridges around the country.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says throughout his three-year tenure the bridges that have been replaced were in poor condition.

However, Moore adds there are other bridges that need to be replaced.

Article continues after advertisement

These include bridges in Waidra, Waibau and Wainibau in the Eastern Division.

“Fiji’s bridges are not in the best condition, they are not about to fall down but they do need to be replaced. There is a five to six-year project to replace many bridges and we need to do that fairly quickly and very efficiently.”

The FRA chief executive says the next 10 bridge replacements will be done with the modular bridges purchased from New Jersey worth $2.5million.

Moore says these bridges are double-width, extra-heavy-duty steel and will be beneficial in the Fiji-wide Bridge Recovery Programme.

He says FRA is now in discussion with another company about bringing in more bridges as they’ve identified 40 bridges they want to change over the next five to six years.