News

FRA plans rehabilitation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:10 am

Rehabilitation will be carried out at the Queens Road and Namaka Lane Intersection starting from Saturday.

The work will continue until next Thursday.

The Fiji Roads Authority says during this time, the traffic signals will be turned to flashing amber.

A temporary traffic management, including detours and manual traffic control, will be deployed for the duration of the planned work.

The FRA is urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and follow the traffic management employed on site.

 

