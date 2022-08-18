FRA optimizing traffic light timings

The Fiji Roads Authority is working on improving the traffic light timings around the country.

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says they carried out time trials on the new generation of traffic lights three months ago.

There’s been concerns raised by Fijians regarding the length of each traffic light cycle, which affects the flow of traffic.

Prasad says they have done all the ground work needed and will create the best model for the traffic light settings.

“The models are being created now so that we can optimize the timings on our traffic lights. So we can rewrite the algorithm for the morning and evening periods and also the daytime so that we can optimize the traffic movement.”

Prasad says FRA also undertook a vehicle count exercise for the Suva-Nausori corridor as the last nation-wide count was conducted in 2015.

He adds that the current method used by the Fiji Roads Authority to control the traffic signals aims to allow maximum traffic flow.

The FRA has installed the new generation of traffic lights in the majority of areas, which are operated through an automatic system.