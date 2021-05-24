FRA looks at sustainable way of spending

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they are planning their projects wisely due to a limited budget.

Prasad says they have to prioritize and re-strategize their work, to ensure a lot of effort and money is not invested in one particular project.

Prasad says due to the uncertainties created by the pandemic, they have to work smarter.

He adds as soon as a lot of road work is carried out simultaneously, the cost of doing business goes up.

“We need gravel and we need man-power and plant – so we are very conscious of how much we have and that’s why we are just making sure that we have a sustainable way of spending. We making sure that we don’t put so much work in the market so that the prices go off the roof.”

The CEO says it is important to maintain a balance.

The widespread flooding late last year has damaged a lot of unsealed roads, especially in the Western Division and the FRA will be looking at fixing them first.