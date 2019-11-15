FRA investing in designing climate resilient infrastructure

All newly-built Fiji Roads Authority properties will be designed to withstand the harsh effects of climate change.

Chief executive Jonathan Moore says in the past infrastructure like roads, jetties and bridges have been damaged due to changing climatic conditions.

To address this, all infrastructure will be designed in a way to ensure it lasts longer.

“When you combine a sea-level rise with more frequent heavy rain and cyclones, and stronger winds that will also occur due to climate change, storm surge will increase. This means that the bridges need to be raised. So going forward, all of our assets as we build new ones will be higher.”

In line with this, the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge is being constructed 1.90 meters higher than the existing bridge.