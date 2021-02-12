FRA implements temporary traffic management on Nokonoko Road

Temporary traffic management will be implemented along Nokonoko Road from today.

The Fiji Roads Authority says that this will continue until the 22nd of March and the traffic lanes will be narrowed and 4 temporary speed humps will be in place as well to slow down the speeding vehicles.

It adds that this is being implemented to ascertain the mode of seal and pavement failure on this road.

FRA is requesting motorists to plan ahead, follow the traffic management in-place and observe the temporary speed limits.