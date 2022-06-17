FRA hopes to receive a similar budget

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad.

The Fiji Roads Authority hopes to receive a similar allocation when the new budget is announced.

The FRA was allocated $272.4 million in the current financial year which ends next month.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says a majority of the funds were used for essential maintenance of roads.

Prasad adds they will continue with renewal and rehabilitation, as well as upgrades or replacement of bridges across the country.

“We would need the same amount of budget. Because it’s not just all about asking for more money. Because we don’t want to increase the cost of doing business by putting a lot of work in the market and cost of doing business goes up to keep the balance and everything.”

Prasad says the allocation would allow the authority keep up the momentum in terms of improving the quality of various roads in Fiji.

$70 million from the current budget was used for the Transport Infrastructure Investment Sector Project to rehabilitate roads, bridges, and jetties.