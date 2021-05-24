Home

News

FRA hold other projects to rehabilitate damaged roads

Josaia Nanuqa
March 8, 2022 12:10 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority is prioritizing the need to rehabilitate damaged roads following the recent heavy rain and flooding, hence, other projects are put on hold.

This was recently highlighted by Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate during a talanoa session with residents of Vatukoula and nearby villages.

Usamate says the damage bill following the recent flooding is estimated to be over $100 million.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this has prompted FRA to pinch the budget of other projects to fix the damaged roads, particularly in the Western Division.

“The main concern for FRA is damage caused by flooding to its unsealed roads. We are also inspecting all bridges and crossings across the country, especially in the West. Around 100 bridges and crossing currently needs to be rebuilt or upgraded. However, this activity will be conducted annually.”

Meanwhile, residents of Nadelei in Vatukoula raised their concerns over the condition of various crossings in the area that hinders accessibility in times of heavy rain.

Usamate assured the residents that FRA will take note of their concerns and facilitate accordingly.

 

