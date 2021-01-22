Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

FRA halts road work due to bad weather

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 10:14 am
Ovalau Circular Road at Cawaci in the Eastern Division is restricted to a single lane. [Source: Fiji Roads]

Fiji Roads Authority contractors located in low-lying areas have moved their machinery and materials to higher ground.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says this is part of emergency procedures and contractors have halted all TC Yasa rehabilitation work.

“We will let the weather pass and then we will recommence after the assessment after this depression.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says many low lying areas and low-level crossings are underwater.

“The three towns Ba, Rakiraki and Tavua are underwater. Our teams are on the ground and are looking at what’s happening and are sending us to update.”

The FRA confirms the Balenabelo Ford Crossing in Sigatoka is closed due to flooding, Nasau Crossing on Nasau Road in Sigatoka is closed due to flooding.

Ovalau Circular Road at Cawaci in the Eastern Division is restricted to a single lane.

⚠️ Ovalau Circular Road at Cawaci in the Eastern Division is restricted to single lane.

Please drive with extra care.

Posted by Fiji Roads Authority on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.