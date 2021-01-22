FRA halts road work due to bad weather

Fiji Roads Authority contractors located in low-lying areas have moved their machinery and materials to higher ground.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says this is part of emergency procedures and contractors have halted all TC Yasa rehabilitation work.

“We will let the weather pass and then we will recommence after the assessment after this depression.”

Prasad says many low lying areas and low-level crossings are underwater.

“The three towns Ba, Rakiraki and Tavua are underwater. Our teams are on the ground and are looking at what’s happening and are sending us to update.”

The FRA confirms the Balenabelo Ford Crossing in Sigatoka is closed due to flooding, Nasau Crossing on Nasau Road in Sigatoka is closed due to flooding.

Ovalau Circular Road at Cawaci in the Eastern Division is restricted to a single lane.