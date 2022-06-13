FRA appoints General Manager Delivery West

Newly appointed General Manager Delivery – West, Joseva Sautu. [Photo Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority has appointed Joseva Sautu as General Manager Delivery – West.

The position was vacated in January by Kamal Prasad following his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer.

The FRA says the position was advertised internally and externally in line with its recruitment policy process.

Article continues after advertisement

The selection of the successful candidate was recommended by a three-member interview panel to the FRA Board which was sanctioned.

Sautu holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Tianjin University and has 18 years of extensive experience in the construction and maintenance of road infrastructure assets.

Commenting on the appointment, Prasad says Joseva’s ability to respond to stakeholder demands has been exemplary in the last 20 months he has managed the Western Division.