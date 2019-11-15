FRA expects budget cut

Following a budget reduction of $143.7m in the current financial year, the Fiji Roads Authority expects a further decrease come Friday’s national budget address.

However, outgoing Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says public safety, improving road accessibility and rehabilitation projects are priority areas that will not be compromised over the next 10 months.

Moore says they are aware of the effects of the pandemic.

“In the midst of a global economic situation like we’re in now, its Fiji is not alone in this. We have to be pragmatic. I think we all realize that it’s going to be a hard year this coming year. So we have to prepare for it. But as always, the FRA main focus will be on public safety. When we get issued the budget statements, then we’ll be able to work out what to do with it to make sure the public is safe”.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says, FRA has had a massive budget allocation over the past four to five years and the funds have been of good use for infrastructure development particularly, roads and bridges.

“They would have done much of the road work required and yes they have done if it if you see around. So I would say given this financial constraint, yes the budget allocation will be reduced not only to FRA I think across the board and I would say that they could still work with it and that should do with them”.

In the 2018/2019 budget, the FRA was allocated $563.1 million, whereas in the 2019/2020 budget it was given $419.4million.

Moore says the authority will continue to plan its work strategically and according to the budget allocated.