FRA diverted funds for post TC rehabilitation: Usamate

Tropical Cyclone Yasa had an impact on the Fiji Roads Authority’s budget as they had to divert funds for the post TC rehabilitation.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the FRA had to re divert around $40m away from planned projects to use it for rehabilitation.

Usamate says with bitumen coming into the country the FRA will be able to better plan the resources so that they can patch potholes.

“They will try to patch up as many potholes as possible and at the same time trying to have some funds to rehabilitate the roads that were already planned. When you rehabilitate the road it costs far more so they will have to be balancing that out for the rest of this year.”

The Fiji Roads Authority is trying to get the road surface right and then will work with the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force to see they we can optimize the flow of traffic.

According to the FRA the three organization are working together to get the most economical solution for traffic congestion.