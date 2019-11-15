Home

FRA confirms $5 million damage from TC Sarai

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 8, 2020 4:55 pm
After conducting ground assessment, the Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that Tropical Cyclone Sarai caused damages around $5 million to infrastructure.

FRA Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore, says some crossings and roads were washed out.

Moore says jetties in Kadavu, Moala and Cicia also sustained damage and the FRA’s assessment team is still on the ground.

“We are still strengthening jetties in Moala, Cicia and Kadavu. Work in Kadavu has finished and work on the other two will be finished by the end of this week and will be accessible again. All this has been repaired after the cyclone.”

The authority confirms 16 crossings were damaged due to the cyclone.

Eight were in the North, three in the West and five from the Central Division.

 

