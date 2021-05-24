FRA conducts live traffic analysis

The Fiji Roads Authority is conducting a Live Traffic Analysis in the Suva-Nausori corridor to establish a base line data for future congestion and capacity improvements.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the main purpose of this exercise is to gather real time data on the time taken for private passenger vehicles to reach certain landmarks.

These include traffic lights, settlements, roundabouts, and intersections along Kings Road and Princes Road during peak hour traffic.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says by not having the police to control major intersections gives the FRA much better data on queue lengths and driver behavior at these intersections.

He adds after the vehicle counting exercise, they will be able to determine from models the optimized algorithms for traffic light operations, locations to install overpass, and locations for installing cameras to deter drivers from blocking intersections.

Prasad says these improvements may negate the need for Police to marshal peak hour traffic.

He says their primary reference point for this exercise has been the Roundabouts at Vuci Road and Foster Road.

The Chief Executive says every day from 6am to 9am and from 4pm to 7pm, and at intervals of 15 minutes, cars depart at the reference points via Kings Road and Princes Road.

The exercise began March 8th and will conclude on Friday.