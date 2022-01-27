Home

FRA conduct damage assessment on Labasa Roads

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 11, 2022 3:27 pm

The Fiji Roads Authority reconnaissance and construction teams are on the ground conducting damage assessment, route reinstatement and clearance works.

The heavy downpour yesterday caused flash flooding in most parts of the Northern Division and caused damage to some roads, bridges, and crossings.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says their team together with contractors is closely monitoring the land transport network.

Article continues after advertisement

Most roads and main supply routes are now accessible.

The road from Savusavu towards Buca Bay and Napuka is all-accessible but there is a single lane access at Nakarabo Village along Natewa West Coast Road between Korotasere and Vanuavou due to an overslip.

The slip site has been cleared and now opened to a single lane, and full restoration works continue today.

An FRA team is driving assessing the Northern main supply route from the other side of Wainikoro from Saqani.

There is full access from Nabouwalu Town to Daria Village along Nabouwalu Road.

However, access beyond Daria crossing is closed since it’s still underwater with an approach washout.

Meanwhile, Wainikoro Road is accessible from Labasa to Nayarabale junction only by 4×4 transport.

Soasoa Flat and Daku Flat on Wainikoro road still under water and accessible only by 4×4 vehicles.

The road from Labasa to Nayarabale, to Vanuavou Rd right to Natewa West Coast Road, is also open to traffic.

From Nabalebale at Wailevu West Coast Rd Savusavu, the water level has receded.

A team is currently assessing the Dawara, Kubulau, and Wainunu roads.

The public is urged to continue to exercise caution and avoid crossing flooded areas.

