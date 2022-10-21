FRA concerned with driver behaviour

[File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority is concerned with the behaviour of drivers as road work continues to progress in the Northern Division.

A number of roads are undergoing improvement under the Rip and Remake Program in the North.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says driver behaviour is a significant safety issue not only for their contractors and staff but also for other road users.

Article continues after advertisement

He says drivers are not adhering to posted speed limits, especially on newly sealed roads.

Prasad adds motorists must be mindful to reduce speed, even where sites have no staff actively working, to also avoid unnecessary damage to vehicles.

He says there is always a high risk of vehicles veering off the road due to loose sealing chips.

Prasad says the extra sealing chips are generally swept away 14 days after the laying of the seal.

However, some sealing chips may still be on the side of the road after the sweeping activity.

The FRA is urging motorists to strictly adhere to the signs placed and drive within the speed limits at all times.