FRA concerned with acts of vandalism

The Fiji Roads Authority is concerned with the repeated acts of vandalism on assets owned by contractors.

Higgins (Fiji) Subcontractor A. Kumar Bulldozing had heavy machinery severely vandalized on Nakorotubu Road in Rakiraki last week.

The FRA says fuel was also siphoned from one of the plants.

This is the third case for the Western Division and the second case for the same area within months.

The subcontractor was undertaking urgent work along Nakorotubu Road which was to be complete within 2 weeks. These works will now be severely delayed due to the acts of vandalism.

FRA says these acts of vandalism will not be tolerated and they will work with the police to pursue offenders.

FRA is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect to contact police.