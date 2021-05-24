FRA completes first phase of road improvement

The Fiji Roads Authority has completed phase one of major road improvement works on close to 100 roads in the Central, Northern and Western Division.

This was done under the Rip and Remake program in the last 12-months.

FRA Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the implemented roadwork has significantly improved the level of service directly contributing to the improved road user safety and traffic flow.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Prasad says they have noticed that drivers are overspeeding on improved sections of roads endangering their lives and the lives of other road users.

The Authority is calling on drivers to observe the posted road speeds so that everyone can safely make it to their destination.

He adds they are now working on the next set of 100 roads under the program.

The works will progress in a similar way and they expect to surpass the achievement of the last 12 months.