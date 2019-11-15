FRA also has to pass EIA

The Fiji Roads Authority is equally responsible to pass the Environmental Impact Assessment before carrying out any construction work.

Minister for Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the FRA is not of any different from any other private investors.

Questions were raised as the FRA have in the past and presently engaged in cutting down of trees and mangroves, a good example is the mangrove area along Nasese in Suva which was recently cleared to allow extensive work along the Queen Elizabeth Drive.

“It doesn’t mean FRA is part of government, a statuary body that they don’t have to do EIA, absolutely not, when you have to develop or establish infrastructure in public interest then mangroves will be cut but then the requirement says we have to plant six times more.”

Reddy says work is granted when EIA is passed however a stop-work notice can always be issued when there is any breach.

The Minister says investors are to establish a nursery where they will farm their seedlings for replanting.

The Ministry of Forests has also assured they will assist with seedlings so investors can plant six times more the number of plants they destroyed as requested under the law.