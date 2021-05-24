Home

News

FPTL thrives amid a pandemic

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 6:15 am

Fiji Ports Terminal Limited continues to thrive in the trade and business arena.

Chief Executive, Hasthika Dela, says during the first wave of the pandemic, ports of Suva and Lautoka were among the few ports in the region that continued with their operations.

He adds that the management and Board agreed not to terminate their staff nor allow them to work on reduced hours.

FPCL Board Chair, Hasmukh Patel says the company will continue to navigate directions that will create an environment where its employees grow and flourish.

“So we are proud to say that FPTL is one of those organizations which did not reduce hours on their workers or their pay, in fact, normally they have their yearly increments depending on the performance of the company – we giving them their normal increments and no one was made redundant.” 

The company also experienced an 11 percent reduction in container volumes in 2020, compared to 2019.

