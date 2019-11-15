FPCL prioritizes development and energy efficiency

The effort of the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited’s to reduce energy consumption over the past four years has resulted in an annual reduction of 62 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Besides working to achieve energy efficiency, the FPCL is also committed to improving its infrastructure at both the Suva and Lautoka ports.

FPCL Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena continues to emphasize on managing both hazardous and non-hazardous waste generated by Fiji Ports.

“The initiative also resulted in the installation of an electric incinerator at the cost of more than $600, 000 replacing an oil-fired incinerator that has harmful emission”.

Piyasena says the company is also working with the Fijian Government and the Asian Development Bank in conducting a feasibility study on the reallocation of the existing Suva Port.

“FPCL has allocated over $9m for the rehabilitation of wharfs in both Suva and Lautoka ports. After conducting an extensive condition assessment of all our wharfs. This rehabilitation work will be carried out over a couple of years starting from 2020 this year till 2022”.

The FPCL Board Chair says this is a critical project to fulfil their vision of becoming a Smart Green Gateway for trade in the Pacific.