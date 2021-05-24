FPCL monitors vessel compliance

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is urging all vessel operators to ensure they are COVID-19 compliant following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says this includes ensuring that all vessels that services the maritime islands take only 80 percent capacity and also ensures that masks are worn at all times.

Piyasena is also urging people that uses all Fiji Ports facilities to ensure that they follow all protocols in place to ensure their safety and the safety of all Fiji Ports personnel

“We are working with the Fiji Police, the Police Post is there, and so whenever there is a large gathering there, we always inform them and seek for their support”.

Piyasena says they are currently working to ensure that vessels embark and disembark accordingly so that services at all the wharves are safe.

With the massive increase in maritime travel demand this festive season, the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited closely monitors all vessel operators and its operations.