FPCL has systems for automated invoicing: Sayed-Khaiyum

[File Photo]

Digitalization is the way forward to improve services and reach more customers.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has commended the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited’s management, board of directors, and shareholders for their vision, to be the Smart, Green Gateway for trade in the Pacific region.

Sayed-Khaiyum says FPCL now has systems for automated invoicing, online payment, and automated berthing applications, which gives an edge over other regional ports.

Article continues after advertisement

“It brings with it not only efficiency but a whole lot of transparency. It also keeps you in check and keeps customers in check, and that’s what we need nowadays.”



The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited announced a bonus payout of $243,907.61 for 132 of its employees in Suva yesterday.

FPCL also paid a dividend of $13.4 million to the shareholders.

The government will receive 41 percent of the total dividend, or $5.49 million, the Fiji National Provident Fund will receive 39 percent ($5.22 million), and Aitken Spence will receive 20 percent, or $2.68 million.