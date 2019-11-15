FPCL announces 2019 Bonus and Dividend payout

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has paid out bonuses and dividends for the fifth consecutive year.

The payment has been consistent since the Fiji National Provident Fund bought shares in a Public-Private Partnership.

The improved position of FPCL ties in with the government’s vision to strengthen Fiji’s position as the trade, transportation, logistics and communications hub of the Pacific.

FPCL Board Chair Shaheen Ali says the recorded net profit after tax of $28.04 million, an increase of 4 percent, compared to 2018.

Ali adds this has also led to an increase of shareholding dividends from $16.24 million in 2018, to $16.82 million for 2019.

Again, this translates to a four percent increase in the dividend that will be paid to all shareholders this year.

He adds the government will receive, $6.89 million payment, from the $6.65 million paid out last year.

Similarly, FNPF will receive $6.56 million, from $6.33 million last year and the dividend paid to Aitken Spence is $3.3 million, from $3.25 million last year.

While announcing the FPCL 2019 dividend and bonus, Ali says 159 employees within the Organization will be paid $203,210.16 bonus for their good performance.