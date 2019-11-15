Home

Fourth person dies following weekend accident

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 6:47 am

A 28-year-old man who was involved in a car accident at Matacula Village in Tailevu last weekend has died.

Police confirm the victim was one of the three that was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The man was believed to be the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 09.30 pm last Sunday resulting in the death of three men aged 32, 60, and 42-years-old.

The 60-year-old who was traveling to Natovi and the 32-year-old who was driving in the opposite direction died at the scene.

The national road death toll stands at 40 compared to 61 for the same period last year.

Investigations continue.

 

