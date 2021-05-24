Fourth day of search ends, still no sign of missing boy

The fourth day of search for missing seven-year-old Chirag Murti of Qila Settlement in Taveuni has ended tonight with still no signs of the young boy.

The disappearance remains a mystery as Qila community members join the search effort.

A distraught father, Shyam Murti says the last time he saw his son was last Friday morning.

“I had to go to town to buy roofing iron for a friend. I received a call around 3. 20 pm from my uncle, whom my wife had asked to call me to enquire if I took a child with me. My uncle told me that Twin Two is missing”.

Chirag was last seen at home with his twin brother Chahal and four year-old sister Taanvi – playing in front of their home.

According Murti, none of his children has ever wandered out of their compound.

“How could it be? A child playing in our compound, our home compound and going missing. This place is heavily populated. As you can see, houses are built down below and that side. If he had gone down the road someone whould have seen him or if he had gone up the road, still there are houses and people are always on the road. Someone might have seen him. Nothing”.

Chirag was reported missing to Police last Friday afternoon and Murti started searching for his son in the neighbourhood late into the night but to no avail.

By Saturday morning a search team comprising of around 15 men mobilised to search the Qila area for the missing boy.

An emotional Murti told FBC News, he will not give up looking for his son.