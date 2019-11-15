Four youths assisted through the youth grant program

The Ministry for youth and sports is in talks with landowners to provide unused land to the youth.

Speaking during the International Youth Day celebrations in Nausori yesterday, Minister Parveen Kumar says this is for a long term engagement and farming activities will reassure food security for Fijian families.

Kumar during the celebrations handed over youth grant to four recipients to ensure they lead the way in community development activities.

“Youth Grant program is an initiative implemented through my Ministry that provides leverage to strengthen the micro and small enterprises to create a better future for all Fijian youths. Through this grant, youths will improve their livelihoods and also give back to the communities.”

Kumar handed farm implements to one youth to expand his farm, another was given three tents by the ministry to boost his tent hire business, a young female entrepreneur was assisted through a chest freezer while another youth was assisted with the expansion his garage business.

The Minister adds that youth development has been a priority for the Fijian government through supporting Fijian’s educational needs and prioritizing the development of their skills.