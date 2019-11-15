Four year wait finally over for physically challenged Singh

A sigh of relief could be seen on the face of 75-year-old Vijay Kumar Singh of Kulukulu in Sigatoka after receiving his wheelchair on Wednesday.

Singh’s son – Sanjay Kumar Singh says it was a challenge for him and his mother to physically carry their father around.

Singh adds they are indebted to the Spinal Injury Association, Vodafone ATH Foundation, Police Community Policing and the Hakwa Foundation for the initiative in assisting the needy in society.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated the wheelchair will assist the movement of his bedridden father considering his current state which started late 2016.

Hakwa Foundation Director Selita Donu says they have assisted a number of Fijians and families with various assistance since April last year.

Donu says they have been active on social media to boost their visibility.

“Through our social media platform, our Hakwa Foundation page it’s where we raise issues that needs to be prioritized in the province. And with the help of our Hakwa Foundation page it brings in the interest of those that are willing to assist the people in the communities.”

The Foundation is optimistic to execute more awareness, training sessions and assistance right across the province in the next few months.