Four-year-old succumbs to severe burns

A four-year-old child passed away at the Labasa Hospital after sustaining severe burns.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the incident happened in Seaqaqa.

It is alleged the victim’s mother was carrying a pot of hot liquid when it spilled on the child.

He was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit where he passed away.

Naisoro says police received a report this afternoon.

Investigation continues.