Four-year-old latest road fatality

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 5, 2020 10:07 am
A four-year-old boy died at the Lautoka Hospital due to injuries sustained following a motor vehicle accident. [File Photo]

A four-year-old boy died at the Lautoka Hospital due to injuries sustained following a motor vehicle accident.

The victim was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old farmer along the Kings Road near Vunitogoloa, Ra yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victim was getting off another vehicle with his mother near their home at the Waivuke Settlement and allegedly ran across the road when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the nearest Health Center and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he later died.

An investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 12 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

