Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Four-year-old celebrates very first birthday

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 29, 2020 4:18 pm

Four years after his birth, Ratu Leone Rotuivaqali is finally turning one.

Such is the fate for Rotuivaqali who was born on a leap year on February twenty-ninth.

Rotuivaqili’s birthday is being celebrated at the My Suva Park and his mum Masilina Rotuivaqali says her son has been a blessing to their family in many ways right from his auspicious birth.

Article continues after advertisement

“I really did not expect it to be a leap year birthday but yeah this is our first birthday and his been a blessing into our lives because we got only three daughter and then six years later we then had a son who is the only boy in the family.”

Masilina says they have typically celebrated her son’s birthdays on February 28th in the past three years but today’s celebration has been worth the four year wait.

Rotuivaqili’s family and friends also wished all other leap year born Fijians a happy birthday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.