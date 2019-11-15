Four-year-old celebrates very first birthday

Four years after his birth, Ratu Leone Rotuivaqali is finally turning one.

Such is the fate for Rotuivaqali who was born on a leap year on February twenty-ninth.

Rotuivaqili’s birthday is being celebrated at the My Suva Park and his mum Masilina Rotuivaqali says her son has been a blessing to their family in many ways right from his auspicious birth.

“I really did not expect it to be a leap year birthday but yeah this is our first birthday and his been a blessing into our lives because we got only three daughter and then six years later we then had a son who is the only boy in the family.”

Masilina says they have typically celebrated her son’s birthdays on February 28th in the past three years but today’s celebration has been worth the four year wait.

Rotuivaqili’s family and friends also wished all other leap year born Fijians a happy birthday.