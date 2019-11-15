Home

Four women die in Labasa fire

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 30, 2020 1:05 pm
Four people are believed to have died in an early morning fire.

The incident happened in Benau, Labasa and all four victims are reported to be females.

The victims are believed to be in their 70s.

The Divisional Crime Officer North and a team are at the scene


[Bal Krishna]

The owner of the house, a neighbour and two other women are believed to have been trapped inside the house when it caught fire.










