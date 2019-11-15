Home

TC YASA
News

Four remain admitted after Togalevu accident

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 27, 2020 12:50 pm

Four people out of the six who were rushed to Navua Hospital yesterday afternoon following an accident at Togalevu in Lami remain admitted. 

 

This includes the driver, his wife, the mother of the three children, and a six-year-old child. 

 

It is alleged that the driver lost control, veered off the road, and it an EFL post. 

 

Members of the public are again being advised to take extra precautionary measures while traveling on our roads.

 

Investigation continues.

