Four percent reduction in road accident in five-years

There has been a reduction in road accident by four percent. [File Photo]

Road accidents in the country has dropped over the years says Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya.

Koya says in 2017, 3276 road accidents were recorded and this number decreased by 19.3 percent to 2643 last year.

The Transport Minister highlighted this in parliament when questioned on the progress made by the Land Transport Authority in reducing motor vehicle accidents.

“Despite being slightly lower than the target of five percent annually from 2011 Fiji has actually achieved a reduction of five percent in 2012, and what we also need to realize that the main cause of accidents in Fiji includes speeding, drunk driving, careless driving, and also pedestrian that may be at fault.”

Koya adds that LTA continues to raise awareness on road safety

He also says that to ensure there is safe infrastructure, the Fiji Roads Authority is working on improving 30 different black spots around the country.