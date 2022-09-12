Four passengers in critical condition

Four of the 53 passengers of the Sun Beam bus that collided with a locomotive yesterday are admitted in critical condition at the Lautoka hospital.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that two men, a woman and a seven-year-old girl are admitted in serious condition.

It has been confirmed that the 53 passengers include the bus driver and the checker.

Police say the driver will soon be questioned.

The accident happened at around 5.30pm at the Queens Highway in Navo, Nadi yesterday.

Initial information gathered by traffic officers reveals that the bus collided head-on with a locomotive driven by a 45-year-old from Moala village.

The Locomotive driver and a boy escaped injuries.

Investigation continues