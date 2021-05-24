There have been four new cases of childhood cancer at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Pediatric Oncology Unit since last month.

All four are blood related cancers.

Pediatric Registrar, Doctor Savenaca Seduadua confirms two of them have Leukemia, while the other two have been diagnosed with Hystocitosis.

Dr. Seduadua says there is a need for parents to know the signs and symptoms for early detection.

“Which is the list of non-specific symptoms and signs that is a red flag for common childhood cancers and this includes to name a few unexplained weight loss, headache with associated vomiting which is worse in the morning, increased bone pain, multiple lumps in the necks, in the growing and under the exilir, a child with easy bruising, bleeding manifestation.”

Dr. Seduadua says after diagnosis, parents are briefed before relevant treatment is provided.