Four new border quarantine COVID-19 cases

Four new border quarantine cases of COVID-19 has been recorded.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong confirms these are Fijian citizens who arrived at Nadi airport on flight NZ952 from Auckland on last Thursday.

Dr. Fong says the four include a 28- year -old female and 58- year- old male who had traveled from Kenya, a 36- year- old male traveling from Mali, and a 53- year -old male traveling from France.

He says as with previous border quarantine cases, these four new cases were under strict border quarantine conditions from the time the flight into Nadi landed.

This includes entering compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-designated quarantine facility- supervised by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

They are all in stable condition and have been transferred to the isolation unit at Lautoka hospital according to the standard protocol for confirmed cases.

Dr. Fong says with these new cases there are now seven active border quarantine cases.

He adds that as long as our border quarantine and isolation unit infection prevention control protocols are upheld, there is no risk to the Fijian public from these new border quarantine cases.

Dr. Fong further says that now at 226 days without a local case of COVID-19 in the communities, they continue to support and commend frontline border and isolation unit staff as they protect Fiji from the pandemic.