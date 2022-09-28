Four-Miles Bridge opens to traffic

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

The repairs on the Wastewater Trunk Main at the Four Miles Bridge at Centerpoint in Nasinu has been completed, along with re-instating work by the Fiji Roads Authority.

This morning, the FRA says Kings Road at Four-Miles is now fully open to all traffic.

WAF and FRA have been working on the Wastewater Trunk Main since Friday.

Periods of heavy rain hindered the work; however, the men were determined to complete them as scheduled.

Traffic is expected to flow normally from this morning on.